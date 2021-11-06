e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $37.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

ELF opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

