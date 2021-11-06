e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $183,146.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 1% against the US dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $17.15 million and $183,146.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

