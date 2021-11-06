Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $12.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $40.64 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

