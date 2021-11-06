Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

ESTE opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $928.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

