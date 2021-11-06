Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 68,781 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

