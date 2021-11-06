easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. AlphaValue cut easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company.

easyJet stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 24,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,000. easyJet has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

