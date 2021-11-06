Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

