Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $171.30. 1,211,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

