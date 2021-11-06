Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.31. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,716.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

