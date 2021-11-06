EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $23.86 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

