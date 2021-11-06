Edward T. Tilly Sells 7,500 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBOE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.55 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

