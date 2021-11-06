Electra Protocol Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $84,479.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,908,395,528 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

