Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $966,856.16 and $58,127.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00264747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

