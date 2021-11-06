Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.