Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of EARN stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.