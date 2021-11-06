Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Elys Game Technology worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELYS opened at $5.04 on Friday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

