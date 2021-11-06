ELYSIA (EL) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $27.36 million and $6.71 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

