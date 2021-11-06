EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.950-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$9.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.52 billion.

EME stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

