Emirex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.88 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

