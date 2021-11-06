Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $107.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of EHC opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

