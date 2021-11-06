Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ECPG opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

