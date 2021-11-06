Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 15.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) traded up 15.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.69. 53,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,441,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

