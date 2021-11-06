Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.07 ($10.67).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

