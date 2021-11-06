Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.07 ($10.67).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

