Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of ERF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

