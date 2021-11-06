Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 2,716,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

