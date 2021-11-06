Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering to C$13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.