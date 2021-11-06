Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Head to Head Review

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Engagesmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million 103.75 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -86.53 Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Engagesmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Asana and Engagesmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 0 4 8 0 2.67 Engagesmart 0 4 7 0 2.64

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $90.75, indicating a potential downside of 29.14%. Engagesmart has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Engagesmart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than Asana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engagesmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asana beats Engagesmart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

