Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.90. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.