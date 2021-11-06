Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

EVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:EVC opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,382 shares of company stock worth $2,472,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

