Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

ELA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Equities analysts expect that Envela will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

