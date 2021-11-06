EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EPAM traded down $11.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $705.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.29. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.
In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
