EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPAM traded down $11.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $705.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.29. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

