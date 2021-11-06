EpiK Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $854,259.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $854,259.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.91 or 0.07285195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.46 or 1.00264371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022455 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

