Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $284.56 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $286.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

