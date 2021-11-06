Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$97.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

