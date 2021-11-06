Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

NYSE:CRL opened at $375.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

