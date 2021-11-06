Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

