Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRSP opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.81. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

