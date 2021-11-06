Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.16.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DD opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

