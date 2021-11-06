Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.55.

TMUS stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

