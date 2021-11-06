Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the medical research company will earn $19.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.38.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

