Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ashford Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ashford in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

