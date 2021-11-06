Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PING. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

PING opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

