Eric Mcgee Sells 250 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $201.09.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.