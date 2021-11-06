Eric Mcgee Sells 250 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $201.09.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.