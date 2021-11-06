Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.17 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

