Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $35,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.