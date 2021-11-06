Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $274.00 at Truist Securities

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

Etsy stock opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.80. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

