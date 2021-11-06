European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Director Dorvin D. Lively Buys 25,000 Shares

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Director Dorvin D. Lively acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89. European Wax Center Inc has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $16,185,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

