EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

