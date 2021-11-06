Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

Shares of EVK opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.63. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

